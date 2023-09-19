Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki announced Monday that the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (U.N.-Habitat) would be opening an office in Türkiye, marking a pivotal step toward bolstering international cooperation on urban development and environmental sustainability, during a press meeting held as part of the "World Cities Day and Zero Waste Initiative Program" in New York.

The unveiling of this news came in conjunction with Özhaseki's revelation that the upcoming World Cities Day event would be hosted in Istanbul under the auspices of the Üsküdar Municipality and with the support of Türkiye's first lady, Emine Erdoğan.

Additionally, the minister shed light on the progress of the Zero Waste Advisory Board, which convened its first meeting virtually during the visit of U.N.-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif to Türkiye. Özhaseki proudly announced that the board's first in-person meeting, expected to attract participation from various nations, will be convened in Istanbul on Nov. 1. He emphasized that the future U.N.-Habitat Office in Istanbul will actively support and contribute to the endeavors of the Zero Waste Advisory Board.

In response to queries regarding Türkiye's humanitarian efforts in cities affected by natural disasters, Özhaseki underscored the seismic vulnerability of the country. Türkiye, situated in a region prone to earthquakes extending from the Alps to the Himalayas, has experienced nearly 60 devastating earthquakes in the past century. Tragically, the earthquakes on Feb. 6 claimed the lives of over 50,000 citizens and affected 14 million people across 11 cities.

Özhaseki stated, "Our primary goal is to provide housing for those who have lost their homes." He noted that over 200,000 houses are currently under rapid construction to accommodate more than 250,000 applications received for the "On-Site Transformation Project" in earthquake-stricken areas. The project offers support through grants and loans to individuals seeking to rebuild their homes.

Furthermore, Özhaseki highlighted the meticulous examination of the ground in earthquake-affected cities through micro-mapping studies. The structures to be erected are designed to withstand earthquakes of up to magnitude 10. Under the leadership of President Erdoğan, the government is committed to expediting the delivery of homes to all those who lost them in the earthquake zone.

Reflecting on the solidarity demonstrated by the Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquakes, Özhaseki recalled acts of kindness such as children sending bicycles to their peers in the affected areas and individuals postponing their Hajj obligations to contribute financial aid. He emphasized that this spirit of unity and compassion has endured over the four months since the earthquakes struck.

Highlighting Türkiye's prominent position as a humanitarian aid provider globally, he underscored their unwavering commitment to assisting those in need, irrespective of political considerations. Furthermore, he expressed Türkiye's readiness to extend support to countries facing crises, such as Libya, should such assistance be requested.