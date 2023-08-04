Waste stations resembling garbage containers situated in the sea in southern Türkiye's Antalya were recently cleaned in order to prevent pollution.

As part of the "Don't Stay Indifferent" project, waste stations shaped like cages were placed underwater in Hidayet Cove, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

These waste stations placed in the sea at the beginning of the summer were brought to the harbor by boat and emptied.

Various sorts of waste were seen in the cages including bottles, plates, plastic water pipes, fishing nets, as well as a sink stone and a beach umbrella.

Harun Süer, a member of the board of directors of the Underwater Cleaning and Awareness Movement Association (STH), stated that the project was initiated in June in collaboration with Kaş Governorship, Kaş Municipality, STH and Kaş Underwater Association (KASAD).

Süer recalled that the project involved setting up garbage collection stations so that divers could leave the materials they encountered underwater when they chose not to carry them or when they couldn't carry them for an extended period.

He added that they started the underwater cleaning movement with this project and said: "We lowered the cages into the water at the beginning of the season, and today we removed them. We plan to build new cages and place them underwater soon."