UNESCO has officially designated Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day, following a proposal by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan aimed at promoting the shared language, culture and documentary heritage of Turkic-speaking nations.

The draft resolution on Erdoğan’s proposal to designate Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day was discussed and approved during UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference in Uzbekistan’s historical city of Samarkand, which began on Oct. 30 with more than 5,000 participants from 194 countries. It will continue until Nov. 13.

"To all the Turkic states, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, that have come together as joint submitters under the auspices of UNESCO to cherish, celebrate and promote our language family. We also sincerely thank all 26 co-sponsoring member states, including the brotherly country Turkmenistan for their valuable support during the Executive Board,” said Türkiye’s permanent representative to UNESCO, Gülnur Aybet said.

Aybet highlighted that languages are not only tools of communication but also the soul of civilizations, carrying collective memory, wisdom and identity across generations.

She added that Turkic languages are spoken by more than 200 million people across a vast geography, represent a rich cultural tapestry woven through centuries of shared history and values.

"Importantly, Dec. 15 marks the decryption of the Orkhon Inscriptions, one of the oldest written documents in the Turkic language dating back to the 8th century. It is a historic day symbolizing the shared cultural and artistic riches of Turkic civilizations, fostering cultural rapprochement and dialogue among peoples,” the envoy said.

"By recognizing the World Turkic Language Family Day, UNESCO once again reaffirms on this occasion the enduring commitment to multilingualism, cultural diversity and dialogue among peoples,” she added.