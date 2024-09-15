The members of a UNESCO commission conducted inspections at the Göreme Open-Air Museum and Zelve Paşabağları regarding methods for preserving fairy chimneys and preventing risks.

Following an evaluation meeting on intervention methods for preserving fairy chimneys and risk prevention, the UNESCO Türkiye National Commission inspected the Göreme Open-Air Museum and Paşabağları Site.

Birol Inceciköz, the Cappadocia Area Director, stated: "As the Cappadocia Area Directorate, with the approval of our Minister, we have initiated a restoration process for the fairy chimneys. At the same time, we are advancing to the environmental planning stage for all visitor sites, such as Paşabağları."

He added: "In this context, there were issues requiring expert consultation on how to intervene, such as the fairy chimney in Paşabağları that is losing its cap, and the cracks in frescoed churches at the Göreme Open-Air Museum that allow water ingress due to climatic reasons."

"We have completed our consultations with experts and nongovernmental organization (NGO) representatives on these important and critical points. It was very productive, and we achieved excellent results," he added.

Inceciköz also mentioned: "Regarding the fairy chimney at risk of losing its cap, UNESCO National Commission members observed that this is a natural process, the fairy chimneys naturally form and erode over time, eventually losing their caps, they emphasized that natural selection is an important aspect."

"Since this is a visitor area, they suggested taking necessary precautions to prevent the cap from falling in a way that would affect visitors. They recommended keeping visitors away from the area where the cap might fall naturally, we have included this in the final report, and we will collaborate with faculty members from Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University to study how the rock might fall and in which direction," he conducted.

Fairy chimneys are unique geological formations found primarily in Cappadocia, Türkiye. They are tall, thin spires of rock that have been formed through the erosion of volcanic tuff (a type of porous volcanic rock).

Over time, softer rock layers erode faster than harder layers, forming these distinctive structures. The "chimneys" typically have a capstone of harder rock that protects the softer column beneath it from eroding too quickly.