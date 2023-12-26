The Faculty of Letters at Balkh University, in the northern region of Afghanistan, welcomed the inauguration of the Department of Turkish Language and Literature, a collaborative effort between the university and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Initiated on Tuesday, this new academic department is set to commence its educational journey in March 2024, expecting an initial enrollment of approximately 50 students, as revealed by Semih Lütfü Turgut, Türkiye's consul general in Mezar-ı Şerif, during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

The inauguration also witnessed the renovation of the designated section within the university building, exclusively allocated for the Turkish Language and Literature Department, orchestrated by TIKA's Mazar-i Sharif Office. Notably, the department was furnished with essential equipment such as projectors, whiteboards, computers, laser printers, and a multitude of tables, chairs and armchairs.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of significant dignitaries including Turgut, Belkh University Rector Hayatullah Hakcu, Coordinator of TIKA's Mazar-i Sharif Office Mikail Taşdemir and Asiluddin Baver, head of the Turkish Language and Literature Department at the university, alongside several esteemed faculty members.

During the ceremony, Turgut emphasized the initiative's role in fostering a new avenue for interaction between Türkiye and Afghanistan. He expressed his belief that the establishment of this department would serve as a vital bridge, propelling bilateral relations to new heights.

Taşdemir reiterated TIKA's unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan and highlighted the agency's dedication to bolstering development projects, particularly in critical sectors such as education, health and agriculture.

Rector Hakcu extended gratitude to TIKA and Türkiye for their invaluable aid efforts, acknowledging Türkiye's consistent support in various capacities within Afghanistan, signifying the substantial impact of Türkiye's assistance in the region.