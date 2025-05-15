The “Village University Project,” initiated by Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University (MAKÜ), stands as Türkiye’s pioneering initiative in rural education, having provided comprehensive training to nearly 600 villagers within just two months.

The project covers a broad spectrum of topics, including agriculture, animal husbandry, cultural activities, spiritual guidance and health services, thereby addressing multiple dimensions of rural life.

Launched in early March through the collaborative efforts of the Higher Education Council (YÖK) and the Presidency’s Strategy and Budget Office, and implemented by MAKÜ, the Village University Project has successfully reached approximately 600 residents across 12 villages in Burdur within its first two months. Educational sessions have been conducted in a variety of local settings – including mosques, village coffeehouses, fields, farms, barns, and family businesses, reflecting the project’s flexible and community-oriented approach. These sessions encompass practical and theoretical knowledge in areas such as agricultural techniques, livestock management, cultural engagement and health awareness.

The project relies on the voluntary contributions of university faculty members from a wide range of academic departments, while also actively involving students in the training programs. The overarching goal is not only to enhance villagers’ production capabilities but also to improve their quality of life, social cohesion, health, educational attainment, and cultural consciousness – ultimately empowering them to become more informed, resilient and fulfilled members of their communities.

Associate professor Umut Yanardağ, one of the project coordinators, highlighted the unique nature of this initiative as Türkiye’s first Village University project. He explained: “This rural development project includes education, mentorship, research, and volunteer work. For 28 months, faculty from almost all university departments – such as theology, dentistry, veterinary medicine and social services – volunteer, with students also actively involved.”

Yanardağ further elaborated on the project’s tailored approach, noting that villages were classified based on demographic characteristics such as “children villages,” “youth villages” and “elderly villages” to better customize educational content.

“Some villages have very few children, while others have primary and secondary schools. We cannot implement children’s education programs in villages without children, so our planning is based on the distinct needs of each community.”

In addition, students accompany faculty members in delivering the training, turning the villages into dynamic practical learning environments. “Our university promotes experiential learning by using villages as field sites where students gain hands-on experience under faculty supervision. Unlike typical internships, these village activities are part of the curriculum, allowing students to learn by doing earlier in their education.”

Since March, Yanardağ reported that the team has held 12 events so far.

“Our first session took place in Büğdüz village and focused on positive aging, which I personally delivered. Faculty from the theology department contributed by delivering sermons in mosques. We conduct sessions wherever the community gathers – sometimes in barns or small local venues such as the space beside the wedding hall, which we recently organized for training.

"Our method relies on active learning without the need for classrooms or slides. Sessions are held in small groups of 30 to 40 participants. To date, we estimate reaching around 400 to 450 villagers directly. Including larger events, such as cultural concerts, participant numbers increase to 80-100 per event. Overall, we have reached approximately 550-600 people,” he said.

Hasan Karatay, the mukhtar (village head) of Susuz Village, praised the project’s impact: “We have hosted two events so far, involving both villagers and university students. Additionally, veterinarians from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine assisted our community with animal health issues through cooperative initiatives. This support is incredibly valuable to us.”