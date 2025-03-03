"Fighting earthquakes is a matter of national security. And we know that urban transformation is the only solution in this fight," Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum stated on Monday.

In his message for Earthquake Awareness Week, observed from March 1 to 7, Kurum noted that Türkiye has experienced more than 20 earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher since the 1500s.

Recalling the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, with magnitudes of 7.7 in Pazarcık and 7.6 in Elbistan, which severely impacted 11 provinces, Kurum said: "Türkiye is a seismically active country located between the Eurasian, Arabian and African plates. Within its borders, it lies on the North Anatolian, East Anatolian and West Anatolian fault lines, placing it in an earthquake-prone zone. Experts state that nearly 60% of Türkiye’s population lives in active, hazardous earthquake areas. Therefore, making buildings earthquake-resistant under urban transformation projects is vital."

"We have always said that fighting earthquakes is a national security issue. We know that urban transformation is the only solution in this fight. Working hand in hand with our citizens, we have provided safe homes for 15 million people through our social housing projects. But this is not enough. We will not stop until all our cities become resilient to all disasters," he said.

Kurum’s statement also included information on the ministry’s urban transformation efforts.

According to the General Directorate of Construction Affairs, 7.5 million independent units in Türkiye are at risk, with 2 million requiring urgent transformation.

Since 2012, 2.3 million housing units have been transformed nationwide, while the transformation of 238,000 independent units is ongoing.

Under the "Building Inspection System," 1,114,129 buildings have been inspected so far, and inspections will continue for 515,000 more.

Through the Housing Development Administration (TOKI), 1,481,000 social housing units have been built, providing safe homes for 5 million people. The construction of 312,000 social housing units continues across 81 provinces.

In Istanbul, where 7.5 million buildings exist, 1.5 million are at risk, and 600,000 face an imminent risk of collapse. The ministry has completed the transformation of 923,000 independent units, with work ongoing for another 134,000.

Residents seeking to renovate their homes or workplaces in Istanbul receive a support package of TL 1.5 million ($41,000), including a TL 100,000 relocation grant, a TL 700,000 grant and an interest-free TL 700,000 loan with a two-year grace period. Under the "Half on Us Campaign," large-scale area-based transformations benefit from a TL 700,000 grant. Currently, 15,000 homes and workplaces are undergoing transformation through this initiative.

In the 11 earthquake-affected provinces, 201,580 homes, workplaces and village houses have been delivered to date. By the end of the year, 452,983 more units are expected to be completed.

With the support of the Urban Transformation Directorate, residents in 18 provinces declared as General Life-Affecting Disaster Areas received TL 1.5 million in assistance, including a TL 750,000 grant and an interest-free TL 750,000 loan with a two-year grace period.

Under the "On-Site Transformation" initiative, TL 24 billion have been allocated to citizens, and 59,000 independent units have begun their transformation process.