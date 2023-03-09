After the devastating earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye last month, concerns over urban transformation across the country came to the fore, as earthquake consciousness began being reconsidered more intensely and renewed steps in construction regulations have been initiated by authorities.

The transformation of at-risk structures built before the 1999 earthquake is important for minimum damage during a possible earthquake, a property expert from Istanbul noted.

''Especially after the earthquake in 11 provinces, data on severely damaged, ruined and buildings in need of demolition emerged. Nearly 900,000 independent sections have been renewed within the framework of urban transformation throughout Türkiye,’’ Mustafa Hakan Özelmacıklı said.

Elaborating on the scope of regulations and loans provided for the purpose of urban transformation, Özelmacikli said that citizens earlier in the past could only request an urban transformation loan while at present they can avail of both the loan and rent support together.

Stating that the responsibilities for urban transformation are not limited to the ministry but local municipalities as well, Özelmacikli noted that some of Istanbul's districts including Fatih, Zeytinburnu, Bağcılar and Esenler have been declared "at risk."

He also opined that ''the new settlements in Istanbul will be in the northern parts including Başakşehir, Arnavutköy on the European part, while districts such Çekmeköy and Şile on the Anatolian part are more popular."

Stating that mediation for the process could be activated and real estate enterprises should take part in the transformation, Özelmacikli added that ''transformation is a need and earthquakes are a reality of our country.''

Concerning transformation, as per law No. 6306 on the transformation of areas under disaster risk, structures that have completed their economic life span in or outside the high-risk area or are under the risk of collapse or severe damage are marked "at-risk structures" and procedures related to them are initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

The transformation process relating to the demolition of at-risk structures and the construction of new ones consists of four elements: "Determination application," "risk determination," "demolition of at-risk structures" and "application after demolition."

The first step includes the detection of buildings that are likely to be destroyed and severely damaged in the event of a possible disaster and conveying risk scenarios to inhabitants along with a report. This report, prepared by institutions affiliated and licensed by the ministry, is forwarded to the district municipalities in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, along with provincial directorates of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change in other provinces. As for the decision, on the demolition of an at-risk building or structure, it is determined within a period of not less than 60 days from the date of notification.

Objection to demolitions can be made by citizens, and later reevaluated. After the final decision, demolition costs are transferred to property owners. Once demolition is successfully completed, new buildings are constructed and a re-evaluation is undertaken.

Interest support and rent assistance from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change for new houses to be built, along with tax and fee exemption by relevant state institutions and municipalities are granted to those whose structure is demolished.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum during a broadcast on a public television channel, on Wednesday night, answered questions concerning the implementation of projects for new infrastructure in the earthquake-hit region and also noted that the priority is rebuilding those areas. He also said that some 1.5 million houses are expected to be rebuilt within the scope of urban transformation in Istanbul. "We will build 500,000 in the reserve area on the Anatolian part, 500,000 in the reserve area on the European part without bringing an additional population to Istanbul, and 500,000 in other places."

Stating that a reserve area, measuring some 130 million square meters, is required for the urban transformation project in Istanbul, the minister stated that the initial works have been completed and details of the project are set to be announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.