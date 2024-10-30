Turkish Hematology Association President Nazmiye Altıntaş urged pet owners to ensure their dogs receive regular parasite vaccinations to combat "cystic echinococcosis," a silent parasitic disease that can spread from dogs to humans and result in severe health outcomes, even death.

During a recent conference in Türkiye's northwestern city of Edirne, Altıntaş spoke to the Anadolu Agency (AA), explaining that cystic echinococcosis is prevalent yet widely under-recognized in Türkiye. The disease spreads when infected animal organs are left out after slaughter, where they can be consumed by dogs.

"When dogs become infected, they excrete the parasite’s eggs, which can survive in the environment for long periods. These eggs can then infect other grazing animals and humans through ingestion," Altıntaş said.

The disease, she explained, affects multiple organs through the bloodstream, particularly the liver and lungs.

"People typically contract it at a young age, but symptoms often do not emerge until later in life. The disease manifests in cysts that form in the liver and lungs and can take years to reveal symptoms. It’s a stealthy disease with no effective pharmaceutical cure, although surgery can provide relief," Altıntaş said. “Prevention is key, not only for individual health but for public health at large.”

For those with pets, the advice is straightforward: schedule regular vet visits for parasite vaccinations every three months and wash your hands after touching pets. Altıntaş emphasized that vaccinations and preventive care should be extended to stray animals as well to curb the disease’s spread.

The disease is particularly dangerous, as untreated cases can lead to fatalities. "Cysts can grow to 10 or even 15 centimeters – sometimes reaching the size of a child’s head. If a cyst bursts, it can cause severe allergic reactions, known as anaphylactic shock, which can be fatal," she explained.

Altıntaş also highlighted that the disease can spread to humans through vegetables, particularly those grown close to the ground. “People should be vigilant when eating leafy greens like lettuce, arugula and parsley, especially if they grow in areas accessible to infected animals. Rinsing these greens thoroughly is a necessary step in protecting oneself.”

Altıntaş believes that cystic echinococcosis can be effectively managed and prevented with awareness and consistent preventive measures.