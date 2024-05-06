Due to elevation and geographical features, temperature differences are experienced in some areas of Van, eastern Türkiye, where animals graze in the rural neighborhood of Çatak while meters of snow cover the road to Bahçesaray, located 16 kilometers (9.942 miles) away.

Van, experiencing its harshest winter in recent years, has seen trees blooming and meadows turning green as temperatures rise.

Small and large livestock, cared for in barns for months, have been taken to the pastures.

While the shores of Lake Van are adorned with blossoming almond trees and areas embellished with reverse tulips display the beauty of spring, some parts of Van are still experiencing the remnants of winter.

In Yukarı Narlıca District, where access to Bahçesaray is provided, herders graze their animals while 16 kilometers ahead on the Bahçesaray road, the 11th Regional Directorate of Highways is carrying out snow-clearing operations.

Spring's arrival in lower Van contrasts sharply with lingering winter and meters of snow, Van, Türkiye. April, 24, 2024. (AA Photo)

6-7 meters of snow

Murat Yücel, the team leader at the 11th Regional Directorate of Highways, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the region has more snow cover this year.

Yücel mentioned that avalanches occurred in many parts of the Bahçesaray road a while ago and added: "We are still fighting snow. There are points with 6-7 meters of snow. Our snow-clearing efforts will continue until the end of May. While winter dominates here, spring prevails down in the pastures just 16 kilometers away. Despite the short distance, we are experiencing two seasons at once."

Turan Kaya, a resident of Yukarı Narlıca District, noted that the effects of winter are still ongoing in the region.

Kaya mentioned that the Bahçesaray road has been closed for days due to snow and said: "While spring's beauty is seen in many places, winter still prevails here. There are still meters of snow. Down below, it's already spring. As we go up, we encounter winter scenery. Winter continues on the Bahçesaray road; there is snow everywhere. Our relatives living in western provinces also wait for the snow to melt before coming here. They should appreciate spring in the west."

Herder Salih Kaplan said: "There are still meters of snow on our right side, while spring has arrived on our left side. Below, animals are grazing in the pastures, but the road is closed just a little further due to snow. This winter has been very tough. There was a lot of snow, and avalanches occurred in many places. The season here is very different. People in western provinces eat fruits from their gardens, but we still have snow here."