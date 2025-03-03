The famous Van pastry (Van çöreği), a staple of Van breakfasts from eastern Türkiye, has found its place on sahur tables in Yüksekova, Hakkari, in southeastern Türkiye during Ramadan, as residents head to the bakery late at night to purchase it.

Originally part of Van’s culinary culture, Van çöreği is now being produced in other provinces. This flavorful pastry, often enjoyed with herbed cheese, has become a sahur favorite due to its filling nature. While locals previously had to order it from Van, they can now purchase it from Işıklar Bakery on Eski Marangozlar Street.

Mirza Işık, the bakery owner who has continued his family's 36-year-old baking tradition, stated: “Due to high demand, we started making Van çöreği in our bakery. Although we produce 2,000 pieces daily, they sell out quickly. Since it is very filling, people prefer it for sahur. We also ship it to other cities upon request. For the past two years, we have been enriching the sahur tables of the district with our Van çöreği.”

Sharing the recipe, Işık explained: “We prepare this famous pastry using butter, milk, sugar, yeast, salt and flour in precise proportions, baking it in a 350-degree stone oven. Although the process may seem simple, achieving its unique flavor is not easy.”

Ferhat Baltacı, a local resident, praised the taste of Van çöreği, saying: “The blessed month of Ramadan is truly special. We come here late at night to get Van çöreği. It is an absolute must for sahur.”