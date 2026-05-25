A veterinarian in western Türkiye will face the court over the death of 33 cats in Izmir's Buca district, officials said Monday.

The decision came after authorities investigating the deaths found the animals, including kittens, stuffed in trash bags near a dumpster and launched a criminal probe.

The case first came to public attention when residents in Izmir's Barış neighborhood reported the dead cats that were left beside waste containers on Adnan Kahveci Street.

Police teams dispatched to the scene found a total of 33 dead cats and launched an investigation into the cause of death and those responsible.

The Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office opened a probe through its Bureau for Crimes Against the Environment, Urban Planning, Forests and Animals after the incident caused outrage on social media.

Investigators determined that the animals had been left in front of garbage containers and began a comprehensive investigation under the Animal Protection Law.

As part of the investigation, a veterinarian with the initials H.E. was detained by the authorities. After completing procedures at the police station, the suspect was referred to the courthouse on charges of intentionally polluting the environment and intentionally killing a pet or domestic animal.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the deaths and said efforts were ongoing to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are also working to determine whether other individuals were involved.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation remains ongoing and that all aspects of the case, including how the animals died and how they came to be left at the site, are being examined.