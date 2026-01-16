In a village school in southeastern Türkiye, teachers and students are organizing surprise birthday celebrations for adults who have never marked the occasion before, turning a simple classroom activity into a meaningful community initiative.

At Değirmenüstü Primary School in Değirmenüstü village, part of the Beşiri district of Batman, classroom teacher Recep Bingöl launched the initiative after a student asked whether they could celebrate the birthday of a parent who has never had one. The question led to the creation of the “Birthday Project,” aimed at honoring village elders who grew up without such celebrations.

Under the project, adults in the village who have never celebrated a birthday were invited to the school, where students prepared surprise events complete with decorations and cake. The celebrations were held in classrooms, allowing students and villagers to share the experience together.

One of the guests was Yusuf Ekinci, 68, who has served as the village mukhtar for 22 years. Invited to the school, Ekinci was surprised by a birthday celebration organized by the students, marking the first time in his life that his birthday was formally celebrated.

Ekinci said the moment was deeply emotional. “Our children prepared a surprise for me and celebrated my birthday. I was very happy. My eyes filled with tears,” he said. “For the first time, I felt like a child. I hope these children grow up to be good sons and daughters and show respect to everyone.”

Other villagers share similar experiences. Osman Ablay, 52, says he also celebrated his birthday for the first time after being invited to the school by his daughter. “In the past, birthdays were not celebrated. Today, the students celebrated my birthday, and I am very grateful,” he said.

Siraç Ekinci, 50, said the surprise made him especially happy, noting that he never expected to experience such a moment.

Bingöl says the project has so far marked the birthdays of eight parents and village elders. He notes that many older residents in the region did not have the opportunity to celebrate birthdays during their childhood.

“When we invite them to the school and celebrate in a classroom setting, some are moved to tears,” Bingöl said. “For our students, this becomes an unforgettable experience that teaches respect for elders and the importance of making others feel valued.”

Students say the project also leaves a strong impression on them. Mustafa Ekinci said celebrating elders’ birthdays makes the students happy as well, while Hira Ablay said celebrating her father’s birthday together becomes a lasting memory for their family.

“It made him very happy and very surprised,” she said. “It is something we will never forget.”