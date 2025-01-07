At the Türkan Sabancı School for the Visually Impaired in Üsküdar, which has been operating for 28 years, 130 students receive education not only in classrooms equipped with Braille alphabet materials but also in technology, robotics coding, computer labs, music rooms and science laboratories, preparing them for the future.

Established in 1997, the Türkan Sabancı School for the Visually Impaired serves as a primary school, middle school and vocational training center. The school, which also has a dormitory with a capacity of 25 students, attracts students not only from Istanbul but also from other provinces in the Marmara region. A total of 66 teachers and 10 staff members work at the school, providing specialized education to 130 students.

The school is equipped with facilities such as technology, robotics coding and computer labs, as well as music and science laboratories, to ensure students are well-prepared for the future.

Metin Gökçe, the school's principal, said that they utilize all the resources provided by the state to best prepare visually impaired students for their future.

Gökçe explained that students are also taught essential life skills such as cooking and personal care. He stated: "We teach our children whatever they need. We have all the resources to prepare our students comprehensively for the schools they will attend. Whatever a sighted student needs at any other school, we ensure the same for all our students here."

Gökçe noted that the school also has specialized classrooms for students who have other disabilities alongside visual impairment, where they receive education in groups of four with two teachers and a subject-specific instructor.

He emphasized that the school provides support for visually impaired children, saying: "It’s crucial for parents of visually impaired children to know about schools offering this type of education. They can contact guidance and research centers, district governorates or school administrations for assistance. It’s very important for parents not to isolate their children at home but to ensure they receive an education."

"The earlier we start education, the better. In our teaching model, children can learn the Braille alphabet quickly and efficiently. However, if they start late, their finger sensitivity diminishes, making it harder for us to teach them to read Braille. The earlier we begin this education, the easier it becomes," he said.

Gökçe added that visually impaired students who complete primary and middle school continue their education in high schools through integration programs.

Talip Öztürk, a class teacher who has been teaching at the school for 10 years, highlighted the strong bond he has developed with his students, saying, "Unlike regular teaching, we work individually with our students, which creates a much stronger bond between us. We are walking a journey together."

Öztürk pointed out that it is wrong to view visually impaired students with pity, saying: "People often have strong feelings of pity, but the students here are ordinary individuals. They can do everything that sighted people can, and sometimes even better. Society needs to change its perspective. People who don’t have knowledge about the visually impaired may have prejudices. However, once they visit our school or meet these students, they are truly amazed by what they can achieve."

Seven-year-old visually impaired student Serra Sivrikaya, who dreams of becoming a teacher, said she receives an excellent education at the school and is happy there.

"At this school, I’m learning the Braille alphabet. We do math exercises. I spend my time happily at school. During recess, I play with my friends. Then it’s time to eat, and we go to the cafeteria. I play pretend and tag with my friends. I learned to read and write. Recognizing the 29 letters is wonderful. This makes me very happy," she said.

Six-year-old Halit Safa Yıldırım, who aspires to be a doctor, shared his joy about learning and said: "I’m learning letters and writing, I have a good time at school. I’m happy to be at school. I play games with my friends."