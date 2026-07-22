A group of volunteer clowns led by a physically disabled community leader is bringing smiles to children in rural neighborhoods across southern Türkiye through free entertainment events designed to spread joy and support vulnerable communities.

The Volunteer Clowns Group, founded in 2010 by a group of young people in the city of Adana, has grown into a network of nearly 100 volunteers from a wide range of ages and professions. The group organizes events featuring music, dancing, face painting and interactive games for children living in rural areas with limited access to such activities.

The initiative is headed by Fırat Arsunar, who uses a wheelchair and has become a leading figure in the group's community outreach efforts. Despite the physical challenges he faces while traveling to remote locations, Arsunar continues to lead the volunteers with the goal of making children smile.

"When we visit children, they become incredibly happy," Arsunar told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview on Wednesday. "The sparkle in their eyes gives us hope and motivation for our next event. Their joy and the way they look at life leave a lasting impression on us."

In addition to organizing activities in rural communities, the Volunteer Clowns Group regularly takes part in social responsibility projects. Members visit children undergoing cancer treatment and those living in state care homes, arranging morale-boosting events aimed at providing emotional support.

The group's latest event took place in Hacıali neighborhood of Adana's Yüreğir district, where volunteers entertained dozens of children and their families with performances, games and music.

Arsunar said the organization operates entirely on a volunteer basis and seeks to promote an inclusive message.

"My disability creates challenges when I travel, but we believe in joining hands for a barrier-free life," he said. "We continue our struggle on this path. We shouldn't let obstacles stop us. Some children have never seen a clown before, and when they meet us, they have so much fun. We hope we can inspire them and give them hope for the future."

Volunteer Tülin Töge, who has been involved with the group for about seven years, said participating in the activities has been personally rewarding.

"Being part of this group makes me feel incredibly good," Töge said. "I'm very happy to be here and I truly enjoy it. Even if I were paid, I don't think I would feel this happy."

Another volunteer, Kardelen Kılıç, said seeing children laugh is the greatest motivation for the team.

"We paint children's faces, play games, dance and have fun with them," Kılıç said. "I believe every child deserves to smile. That's why I joined the Volunteer Clowns Group. I hope all children around the world can smile."

Children attending the events also expressed their excitement. Namaz Pamuk said the activities created unforgettable memories.

"We played games, danced and popped balloons," Pamuk said. "We had so much fun. I was very happy."