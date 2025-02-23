Starting with hitchhiking during his university years, Erkan Orhan has traveled to 24 countries and many cities. His latest stop is "Gönül Mutfağı" in Hatay, southern Türkiye, established after the Feb. 6, 2023, Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes.

Erkan Orhan, a 27-year-old from Gaziantep, started his journey after being accepted into Gümüşhane University's Department of Human Resources Management. He initially traveled to various cities in Türkiye, recording his travels and creating content for social media.

Orhan gained many followers through his content and initiated campaigns to collect and distribute toys for children. In addition to traveling within Türkiye, he visited many countries while hitchhiking and on the Erasmus Program.

Since his graduation in 2021, Orhan has continued his travels, visiting 24 countries and numerous cities across Europe, Asia and Africa. He was in Gaziantep when the earthquakes struck on Feb. 6, 2023. After securing his family's safety, Orhan joined one of the aid convoys heading to Hatay.

Two years ago, Orhan came to the city to help those affected by the disaster. He started working at "Gönül Mutfağı" in İskenderun, a kitchen set up by volunteers after the earthquake. Orhan volunteers in the kitchen, doing everything from cooking to distribution.

Orhan shared that he discovered "Gönül Mutfağı" through a friend's social media post. He mentioned that he had traveled to over 60 cities in Türkiye and 24 countries and expressed pride in being part of the project.

Orhan, who is also an earthquake survivor, explained, "After experiencing the Feb. 6 earthquake, my family stayed outside for about a week. Once they moved to a safe place, I immediately got on the first vehicle early in the morning and came to Iskenderun. Having experienced the earthquake myself, I can truly understand what they are going through."

He said that Hatay was affected more severely by the earthquake than Gaziantep, adding, "Someone needed to heal this wound. Why shouldn't it be us? That's why I set off and arrived in Hatay on Feb. 14. I’ve been here for two years and will continue to stay here."

"I have healed, and I have helped others heal as well. From the very first day, I have been involved in whatever work needed to be done. Whether it’s cleaning trash, cooking or washing the pots, we are doing everything needed," he added.

Orhan also learned how to cook through "Gönül Mutfağı" while supporting those affected by the disaster.

Orhan explained that the workload in the kitchen is intense, with an average of 70,000 meals prepared and distributed daily. He noted, "I learned how to cook large-scale meals here. I’ve learned how to reach a larger audience. This has been an incredible experience for me. Traveling and seeing the world makes me feel great, but 'Gönül Mutfağı' heals me more than traveling and feels better."

"That’s why I haven’t left for two years. Whether it's working with children in the area or supporting disadvantaged people, I continue to be wherever there’s a need. I am proud and happy. We are in Hatay, and we will continue to be in Hatay," he said.