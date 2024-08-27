Tourists staying in wooden bungalows perched on the hillside in Rize’s Çamlıhemşin district in northern Türkiye are treated to a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience. Guests wake up to a breakfast that arrives in an unconventional way – by simply riding their bed to the balcony where their meal awaits.

In the village of Meydanköy, tourism entrepreneur Ali Yıldız has found a creative solution to meet guests’ breakfast requests. His bungalows, which blend stone and wood construction, are nestled in the green hills, providing an immersive nature experience. But it’s the breakfast delivery system that truly stands out.

Each bed in the bungalows is fitted with wheels, chains and a motorized system powered by a battery. Upon waking, guests can use a remote control to move their bed from the room to the balcony. Without ever leaving their bed, they arrive at a breakfast table set with local delicacies, ready to enjoy the meal against a backdrop of natural beauty. Visitors find the experience both amusing and delightful, often sharing videos of the novel setup on social media.

“We wanted to create something unique in Rize,” Yıldız explained. “Usually, breakfast is brought to the room, but we thought, why not bring the bed to the breakfast on the balcony? It turned out beautifully.”

Yıldız emphasized the significance of this new concept for regional tourism, adding, “Our guests are very pleased with their experience.”

He further elaborated on the bed’s design: “There’s a battery under the bed, similar to a car mechanism with wheels, chains and a motor. It runs for a few hours on a single charge. We designed and built it ourselves. In Europe, there are similar systems that use rails, but we opted for wheels.”

Ghanaian tourist Yahya Abullai, who came after seeing the setup on social media, was thrilled with the experience. “I saw it online and was impressed, so I had to come. It’s a beautiful place with a fantastic room. Usually, breakfast comes to the bed, but here the bed goes to the breakfast. I think it’s a world first; it’s amazing.”