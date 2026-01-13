A television-shaped public viewing area installed at a construction site in Ordu, northern Türkiye, is drawing widespread attention.

The unusual installation was set up at a construction site in the Yeni neighborhood of the Altınordu district. Throughout the day, many people line up in front of the viewing area to watch the ongoing construction work inside. The specially designed section allows the public to safely observe the work without entering the site, creating eye-catching scenes.

Ümmet Gürkan, 58, who observed the work from the viewing section, said the idea effectively prevents people from approaching the construction area while allowing them to satisfy their curiosity.

“They made this nicely. It prevents danger by letting people watch without approaching the construction site. It caught my attention while I was passing by, and I stopped to watch,” Gürkan said.

People gather at a TV-shaped viewing area to watch construction work safely in Ordu, Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Yener Çakar, 60, said the area was opened so people could watch the heavy machinery.

“It’s both funny and nice. Turkish people enjoy watching construction machinery. I also watched for a while. It turned out very well,” Çakar said.

Another observer, Faruk Altun, 56, said the site is watched like a television program.

“It’s very good. We watch it as if we are watching TV. Everyone passing by gets curious and looks. Sometimes there is even a line to watch,” he said.

In Türkiye, watching construction sites isn’t just about curiosity; it’s practically a cultural pastime. People don’t just pass by, they form an unofficial “fan club” for cranes and bulldozers. Because what’s more entertaining than guessing if the building will actually be finished on time? With the new TV-shaped viewing area in Ordu, at least now they can enjoy the drama from a safe distance, because nothing says prime-time like watching concrete dry.