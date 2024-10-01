Restoration efforts are underway at the Monumental Fountain (Nymphaeum), one of the largest fountains from ancient times that is situated in Side, a prominent destination in southern Türkiye and a most renowned tourist destination.

Archaeological excavations have revealed and re-constructed 24 columns, breathing new life into this historic site. Once the restoration is completed, water will flow from a nearby spring, reminiscent of how it did 2,200 years ago.

Situated in the Manavgat district of Antalya, a key tourism hub in Türkiye, the Monumental Fountain dates back to the 2nd century B.C. Professor Dr. Feriştah Alanyalı, head of the Side Archaeological Excavation, highlighted the significance of this ancient structure, stating: “This area was excavated in the early years of Side in the 1960s, but protection efforts could not start immediately. Restoration began in the early 2000s, and since 2023, it has received support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, marking it as one of the most important structures in Side. The restoration of the north and south risalits and arches has been completed.”

Dr. Alanyalı further explained that the fountain once greeted visitors arriving in Side before they entered through the monumental gate. “This structure measures 50 meters (164 feet) in length and has three stories, making it a monumental site not only for Side but for the entire region and the ancient world.”

Ongoing excavation works continue both behind and in front of the fountain, alongside restoration efforts. Dr. Alanyalı noted: “We are still making new archaeological findings related to the fountain and its surroundings. The restoration is expected to be largely completed by 2025. After the restoration, a large water reservoir will be located in front of the fountain, with steps leading down to a square that was an important gathering place for city celebrations in ancient times.”

Veysel Akın, Antalya Regional Director of Restoration and Monuments, provided an update on the restoration project, part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "Heritage for the Future Project." He stated, “This Monumental Fountain is recognized as a significant structure not only in Side but throughout the ancient world, with a length of 50 meters and three niches. The restoration work commenced in June 2023, and we have documented a total of 992 architectural elements, which have been digitally combined to visualize the completed restoration.”

With 24 columns already re-constructed, efforts continue on the northern niche and risalit. Akın expressed optimism about the project’s completion, stating, “We plan to have the northern elements erected as soon as possible. After restoration, we aim to excavate the poolside of the fountain and create a square for visitors, enhancing their experience of this historic site. Once the restoration is finished, nighttime lighting will also be installed to illuminate this architectural marvel.”

As restoration progresses, the Monumental Fountain stands as a testament to the rich history of Side, promising to attract even more visitors eager to experience its grandeur and the story it tells from over two millennia ago.