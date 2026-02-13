Wedding and event halls in Istanbul will begin observing a weekly Tuesday closure starting on March 1, following a sector-wide recommendation aimed at strengthening employee welfare, operational sustainability and service quality.

The decision was announced by the Istanbul Meeting and Wedding Hall Operators Chamber (ISTDO), which advised that wedding and reception halls, countryside wedding venues, and private residences used for engagement and formal proposal ceremonies remain closed on Tuesdays. The move is positioned as a non-binding but strongly encouraged industry standard.

According to ISTDO, the recommendation is designed to safeguard employees’ right to rest, reduce workload pressures, particularly for operators managing multiple venues, and improve overall workforce motivation.

The chamber also aims to introduce a unified operational rhythm across the sector, which is known for intense weekend schedules and limited recovery time for staff.

Under the new framework, venues that plan to host events on Tuesdays must notify the chamber in writing in advance. In such cases, operations may begin no earlier than 5 p.m. Events, including weddings, henna nights, engagement ceremonies, formal proposals and civil marriage receptions, may proceed only with prior notification.

The ISTDO noted that businesses failing to comply with the recommendation may face action under the chamber’s Mandatory Principles and Professional Practices, adding that inspection teams are active in the field to ensure sectoral alignment.

ISTDO President Adem Sönmez said there are approximately 1,300 wedding halls currently operating across Istanbul, serving a sector deeply embedded in Türkiye’s social and cultural life.

Sönmez explained that the Tuesday closure decision was adopted during the chamber’s general assembly on Jan. 13, 2026, following direct requests from business owners and venue managers. He noted that similar advisory decisions made in the past have been widely implemented across the sector.

“The primary objective is to ensure that personnel have a predictable and meaningful rest day,” Sönmez said, adding that the practice of women’s hair salons in Istanbul being closed on Tuesdays also informed the decision-making process.

He underlined that a large proportion of the sector’s workforce consists of women and that weekends are particularly demanding. Under the new system, Mondays will largely be used for accounting and procurement activities, while Tuesdays will be reserved as a collective rest day for staff.

“This structure supports higher service quality, improves employee motivation and helps establish a common standard across the industry,” Sönmez said.

Sönmez also recalled that the chamber previously introduced a ban on the use of flammable and combustible materials in enclosed venues, a measure that was broadly accepted by both operators and the public. He said the Tuesday closure policy is expected to receive similar support.

Addressing broader workforce challenges, Sönmez noted persistent difficulties in recruiting qualified personnel in the wedding and service sectors. He said the chamber plans to pursue cooperation with universities, vocational schools, public education centers and IŞKUR to help address staffing gaps.

He added that there is ongoing demand for waiters, musicians, field staff and banquet personnel, stressing that the sector remains open to individuals interested in pursuing employment opportunities in event and hospitality services.