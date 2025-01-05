Wetlands in the Eastern Mediterranean, where three bird migration routes intersect in Türkiye, serve as rest stops for migratory birds on their challenging journeys.

Migratory birds rest in the wetlands of Hatay and Adana during their journey through Türkiye to Africa, where they spend the winter.

In Adana, the lagoons of Yumurtalık, Tuzla, Akyatan and Ağyatan are among the areas where migratory birds arrive and stay every year.

Similarly, Subaşı, Mileyha Wetland and Reyhanlı Dam in Hatay serve as stopover points for tens of thousands of birds during each migration season.

Faruk Atmaca, regional director of nature conservation and national parks for the seventh region, explained that Türkiye lies on three significant bird migration routes.

"Türkiye, situated in an important location, hosts over 400 species of migratory birds annually," Atmaca said.

He continued, "One major bird migration route stretches from Eastern Europe, passing through Istanbul to the Eastern Mediterranean. Another route enters from the Caucasus via Artvin Borçka, passes through Hatay’s Belen district, and connects to Africa via the Suez Canal."

"The third route goes from Istanbul to Africa through our Mediterranean coasts. If you notice, all bird migration routes intersect on the Eastern Mediterranean coast. Migratory birds rest, feed, and breed in the wetlands within the jurisdiction of our regional directorate. Türkiye’s bird migration routes are the most strategic and significant, making the country critical for migratory birds," Atmaca said.

He also noted that in Adana, an important stopover point on the migration route, efforts are made to ensure birds can rest without issues.

"Necessary measures are taken regarding land encroachments in feeding and breeding areas of the birds. Administrative sanctions are imposed, and our hunting protection teams work diligently to combat illegal hunting. Our teams carry out conservation duties year-round without pause," Atmaca said.

He further explained that during harsh winters with heavy snowfall in the Taurus Mountains, teams conduct feeding efforts for wildlife, which also benefit birds.

In summer, water troughs are provided to help animals meet their water needs during extreme heat, Atmaca added.

Atmaca concluded by mentioning that "World Bird Day," celebrated on Jan. 5, aims to raise awareness about protecting birds' natural habitats, increasing environmental consciousness and promoting birdwatching.