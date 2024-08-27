In a recent report released Tuesday, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜIK) revealed that the internet usage rate among individuals aged 16 to 74 reached 88.8% in 2024. The most popular social media and messaging apps were WhatsApp at 86.2%, YouTube at 71.3% and Instagram at 65.4%.

According to TÜİK's study, internet usage in 2024 was 92.2% for men and 85.4% for women.

When analyzed by gender, the most used apps showed notable differences: men preferred WhatsApp at 89.5%, YouTube at 74.7% and Instagram at 67%. In contrast, women used WhatsApp at 82.9%, YouTube at 68% and Instagram at 63.9%.

Social media and messaging apps have become integral to daily life in Türkiye, reflecting a global trend of increasing digital connectivity. Over the past decade, these platforms have seen exponential growth, driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet.

WhatsApp has emerged as the leading messaging app in Türkiye, favored for its simplicity and broad range of features, including text messaging, voice and video calls and media sharing. Its popularity is attributed to its user-friendly interface and its role in maintaining personal and professional communication.