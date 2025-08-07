A woman in western Türkiye has saved her husband from years of dialysis by donating her kidney to him during a critical stage of his illness.

Keziban Oral, 45, who lives in the Bolvadin district of Afyonkarahisar province, donated her kidney to her husband, Mehmet Oral, 47, after he began dialysis in 2019 following years of kidney problems.

The couple, married for 21 years, had spent years navigating Mehmet’s treatment, which began with kidney stones and required frequent hospital visits and pain medication.

“When I married my husband, I was always in hospitals,” Keziban told Anadolu Agency (AA). “He was constantly in pain. He was frequently hospitalized and underwent many operations. People often mistook me for hospital staff.”

She said she became so involved in his care that she learned how to administer medication and injections, even without medical training.

“Life taught me this,” she said.

When Mehmet’s condition worsened and dialysis became a daily struggle, Keziban offered to donate her kidney. At first, he refused.

“He was undergoing dialysis for 12 hours a day at home. There were so many restrictions on food and drink,” she said. “I offered to give him my kidney. He didn’t accept. I told him, ‘Are you going to leave me alone too? I won’t forgive you.’ After that, we didn’t speak for 30 minutes.”

Eventually, Mehmet agreed. Tests showed Keziban’s kidney was a match and the transplant was performed at a private hospital in Bursa three years ago.

“I cried with joy when I found out we were compatible,” she said. “The doctor told us the surgery was successful. Now, we’re very happy. We experienced a miracle. I saved a life, and I’m proud of that. God deemed me worthy.”

Mehmet said he was initially shocked by her determination to help.

“I didn’t expect her kidney to be compatible, and I didn’t want to accept it at first,” he said. “But she insisted. When the tests confirmed the match, I was stunned. Even the doctors were surprised since we’re not blood relatives.”

Now healthy and no longer dependent on dialysis, he said the transplant changed everything.

“There is no dialysis anymore, no pain,” he said. “I feel like I was born again. I can never repay my wife.”