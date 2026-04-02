Wild boars are increasingly entering urban neighborhoods in the Balçova district of Izmir in western Türkiye, feeding on food left out for stray cats and raising safety concerns for residents.

Residents report that the boars eat alongside cats in parks, sometimes creating risks for children and passersby.

Balçova is closely connected to nature, and the boundaries between wildlife and urban life have gradually disappeared. Large wild boars, struggling to find food in their natural habitats, have turned to food left in children’s parks for street cats.

The fact that boars consumed this food peacefully alongside cats drew attention. Their presence in urban areas and sharing of food with stray animals illustrated the visible changes occurring in nature. Human population growth and shrinking habitats, along with reduced natural food sources in the forest, drove these animals into the city.

Resident Halil Eker highlighted that carelessly left food in parks had attracted wild boars to urban areas, posing a risk to children. “We all love animals, but some citizens pushed boundaries. Food should not be left inside parks because there are designated areas provided by the municipality for this purpose."

He continued, "Yet some careless citizens continued placing food in parks, which we could not prevent, and it caused problems for us. All of us have children, and they could have been at risk while playing in the parks; therefore, I urged residents to be more mindful."

“Wild boars were currently in their breeding season and protected from hunting, so their population was increasing. Since they could not find food in the mountains, they inevitably came to the city. Some citizens feeding them bread caused the boars to lose their natural fear of humans, and this situation had to be addressed immediately. While they did not directly harm anyone, food left randomly in the environment, especially their favorite cat food, encouraged the boars to repeatedly come into residential areas to feed,” he added.

Mecit Azim Dost also emphasized that the growing population of stray animals and wild boars entering the city had created safety and hygiene concerns. “Feeding animals was a kind act, but in urban areas, it could lead to various problems. Citizens traveling alone to work or home had been attacked by wild boars. Additionally, the excessive cat population in parks caused odor and cleanliness issues.

“Boars, especially when accompanied by their young, could attack humans instinctively to protect them, creating serious dangers. I have a 6-year-old grandson, and because of these risks, we could not even take him to the park. The municipality had to urgently find permanent solutions to these problems,” he concluded.