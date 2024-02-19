The measures taken on the shores of Lake Erçek in eastern Van, which is one of the most important routes in the journey of migratory birds, increased the number of wild geese seen in the region.

Lake Erçek, where most of the hundreds of bird species recorded in Türkiye reside, was registered as a "sensitive area to be strictly protected" in 2020 by the decisions of the president.

Thanks to the measures taken by the relevant institutions and security forces per the decision, the diversity and number of birds increased on the lake shore and surrounding wetlands.

Observations showed that the number of wild geese coming to the region has reached its highest rate in recent years.

Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ) Faculty of Science, Biology Department lecturer Özdemir Adızel, who conducted an inventory study in the region, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that thousands of wild geese have settled in Lake Erçek in recent years and said: "The fact that Lake Erçek has been taken under protection has made wild animals feel safe. Therefore, there has been an increase in wild geese populations. We have known that there are geese here for many years, but we have never seen such a large number. In the last few years, their numbers have increased between 2,000 to 3,000."

Adızel stated that gray and white geese are abundant in the region, and Siberian geese have also been seen recently. He emphasized that the region has become a safe area for geese.

Adızel highlighted ongoing inventory efforts to assess bird habitats and populations within the basin.

He explained: "Collaborating with the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, as well as relevant units of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, we identify recommended areas and confer legal protection status upon them. Each designated area receives its own level of legal protection, often resulting in closure to hunting or implementation of habitat improvement initiatives in partnership with universities and other institutions. This fosters a sense of security for animals, prompting increased visitation and population growth within these protected zones."

Adızel noted the detection of 240 bird species in the basin thus far, with expectations for this number to reach 300 as conservation efforts continue to enhance safety and habitat conditions.