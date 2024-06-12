Forest fires were reported in seven provinces across Türkiye on Wednesday, as the country is experiencing a severe heatwave.

Seven different fires broke out on Wednesday, six of which were under control by the evening, according to authorities.

Forest fires in the provinces of Istanbul, Çanakkale, Muğla, Sinop, Kütahya, and Izmir are under control, while firefighter squads are working to extinguish the fire in Uşak province.

Numerous firefighting airplanes and helicopters were deployed to help the efforts.

Warm air masses from North Africa will continue to ensure temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius in places in Greece and Türkiye until at least Friday. The heat is not expected to subside until the weekend.