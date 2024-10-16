First lady Emine Erdoğan urged women engaged in farming to lead the charge in cultivating Türkiye’s agricultural future at an event marking World Women Farmers Day on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Presidential Library in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan emphasized the vital role women play in sustainable farming and the preservation of the country's agricultural heritage.

“Let’s ensure no inch of land remains uncultivated,” Erdoğan said, calling for collective action to preserve and protect the nation’s rich farming traditions. She highlighted Türkiye’s biodiversity, pointing out that while Europe has 13,000 plant species, Türkiye is home to 12,000.

"This richness is both a privilege and a responsibility to protect," she added.

Erdoğan, who praised women for their key role in food production, noted that over half of Türkiye’s agricultural output comes from female farmers. "You nourish the nation while safeguarding the future," she said.

She also referenced the "Heirloom Seeds" project, which has preserved 1,537 varieties of local seeds since 2017, calling it a testament to the wisdom and foresight of women farmers. "You are the guardians of our agricultural heritage," she said.

Touching on global issues like climate change and water scarcity, Erdoğan stressed the urgent need for sustainable practices. "We must adapt our agriculture to climate change, and local farming plays a key role," she said, highlighting that more than 70% of the world’s freshwater is used for irrigation.

Erdoğan also addressed the issue of food waste, saying every lost crop represents wasted energy and resources. "We must find permanent solutions to prevent food loss," she urged.

The event also featured speeches from Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı and Cennet Polat, chairperson of Mutlu Besin Agricultural Development Cooperative. A video showcasing the achievements of women farmers was presented, and Erdoğan later toured displays of handmade crafts and food products from 18 women’s cooperatives.