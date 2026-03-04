The Diyarbakır Vocational Development Institute continues its efforts to preserve Türkiye’s traditional arts through the Nakş-ı Esma Project, which involves handcrafting the 99 names of Allah (Esma-ül Hüsna) onto velvet fabric using the intricate Maraş embroidery technique.

The initiative builds on the institute’s previous work, which included preparing the coverings for the 27 Sahaba Tombs and the Eğil Prophets Tomb at Hazreti Süleyman Mosque.

Under the project, master instructors at the institute design unique patterns for each of the 99 names, executing all the embroidery entirely by hand. The first 10 names have been completed and are scheduled to be displayed to the public in a Ramadan exhibition at the historic Ulu Cami in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye. Upon completion, the project will present a comprehensive collection of all 99 names of Allah.

Ufuk Yakut, director of the institute, emphasized the significance of the project. “The Nakş-ı Esma Project is a continuation of our earlier work in creating ceremonial coverings for sacred tombs.

Here, we combine spiritual and cultural values with the artistic Maraş embroidery technique, which is highly labor-intensive and requires complete dedication. Through this initiative, we aim to preserve and showcase this traditional art in contemporary practice,” Yakut said.

Female artisans handcraft the 99 names of Allah, Diyarbakır, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2026. (AA Photo)

Three master instructors are leading the effort, with each name taking approximately 15 days to a month to complete. Yakut explained that the technique demands meticulous attention, describing it as “entirely handcrafted, combining patience, skill, and precision.”

Emine Oruç, an embroidery instructor at the institute, highlighted the care and dedication involved in the process. “Each name is individually stitched with attention to detail. The work continues steadily, and our team approaches it with great enthusiasm. The spiritual meaning of the Esma-ül Hüsna makes every stitch significant,” Oruç said.

She added that the Maraş technique uses metallic threads applied to velvet fabric, requiring both skill and sustained effort.

Master instructor Kadriye Kasımoğlu, currently working on the name “El-Berr,” explained that this particular name reflects Allah’s infinite mercy.

“Embroidery is an art that requires patience and focus. Working during the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan enhances our experience. Each piece is crafted with care and dedication, ensuring that the beauty of the tradition is preserved,” Kasımoğlu said.

The Maraş embroidery technique, originating from Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye, is a traditional handicraft that uses metallic threads on fabrics like velvet to create intricate, detailed designs.