Addictions increasingly affect women in Türkiye, with societal pressures discouraging them from seeking timely treatment, according to Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu, vice president of the Turkish Green Crescent and secretary-general of the International Federation of Green Crescents (IFGC).

Speaking at the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), Güllüoğlu highlighted that addiction issues, ranging from tobacco, alcohol and drugs to gambling, technology and shopping, pose growing threats, particularly for young people and women. “Women often hesitate to seek help due to societal expectations, delaying treatment and increasing vulnerability,” he said.

He also noted a concerning rise in digital gambling addiction among women in Türkiye, which has increased from around 1% five years ago to 5%-6% today. Behavioral addictions, he explained, are more difficult to treat than substance addictions because they involve repeated mental patterns rather than physical substances.

Güllüoğlu emphasized the nationwide impact of addictions. “No family or socio-economic group is immune. Addictions affect lives, destroy families and create significant economic burdens. Last year, we calculated that addictions cost Türkiye $78 billion,” he said.

The Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) has launched an “independence campaign,” working with local communities, public institutions, and relevant ministries to raise awareness about addictions and encourage prevention. Güllüoğlu urged citizens to support the organization’s efforts and participate in its initiatives to help reduce addiction rates across Türkiye.

This session at the U.N. allowed Yeşilay to present its 106 years of experience combating addiction, sharing strategies and insights with international participants, and reinforcing the importance of addressing the issue on both a societal and global scale.