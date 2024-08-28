In Gaziantep, in the southeastern Anatolia region of Türkiye, women are breathing new life into the nearly forgotten art of filigree, a delicate craft that dates back to the Ottoman period. Through a specialized course at the Dumlupınar Social Facility under Şahinbey Municipality, these women are not only mastering the intricate techniques of this ancient art but also creating valuable works of art that contribute to their family incomes.

Filigree involves the delicate manipulation of wires and nails to create intricate patterns. Women attending the course learn essential skills such as nailing, wire handling, wire weaving and pattern creation. Under the guidance of skilled instructors, they patiently weave wires into beautiful designs, turning ordinary materials into extraordinary art pieces.

The women participating in this course are creating a wide variety of designs, each unique in its concept. They shape the nails hammered into wooden boards by weaving them with colorful threads or wires, resulting in art that is both visually stunning and rich in cultural heritage.

The course has attracted a diverse group of women, with a total of 30 participants divided into two groups. Some women even attend the course with their children, making it a family-friendly environment. In the classroom, the rhythmic sound of hammers echoes throughout the day, sometimes in harmony, sometimes not, as participants follow the master instructor’s guidance.

As the women gain confidence and skill, their initial clumsiness gives way to precision, and the filigree works become more refined. The course is not just about learning a craft; it also fosters a strong sense of community among the participants. As they work together, they share stories, laughter and encouragement, strengthening bonds and creating a supportive atmosphere.

Zeynep Şahiner, a Turkish handicrafts teacher and the instructor of the filigree course, emphasizes the importance of reviving this ancient craft. “Filigree is an art form where nails are hammered onto wood, and wires or threads are wrapped around them to create patterns. It is used in decorating frames and trays,” she explains.

She notes that filigree, which first appeared in Iran in the 17th century and later spread to Europe, has survived through the ages but was at risk of being forgotten. The high interest in the course shows a growing appreciation for this art form, and Şahiner is dedicated to passing on this craft to the next generation.

Learning and earning

Şahiner highlights the dual benefits of the course: “Our participants are learning the art of filigree and contributing financially to themselves. We also work on different areas like aluminum and embossing, and we have courses on nearly forgotten handicrafts.” She adds that while filigree might seem challenging, it is actually an accessible craft, and the progress made by the participants is remarkable.

The course not only provides an opportunity to learn a new skill but also offers a way for women to earn money. Many participants have started selling their handcrafted products, turning their artistic endeavors into a source of income.

Adile Akdal, a 55-year-old participant, joined the course with her daughter. “Filigree making feels like therapy to us,” she says. “We enjoy seeing the nails and wires dance and creating beautiful works. Recently, we’ve been working on a Masjid al-Aqsa frame. The sense of spirituality we feel while working on it is profound, and we are very satisfied with this course.”

Another participant, Bahar Aytekin, has been attending the filigree course for two years. She shares her emotional connection to the craft: “We are deeply saddened by the situation of the children and our fellow believers in Gaza. Seeing their suffering motivates me to create something meaningful. I am making our Al-Aqsa Mosque with pride, love and praise.”

The filigree course in Gaziantep is more than just a hobby for these women; it is a pathway to empowerment, creativity and community. Through their dedication, they are not only reviving a valuable piece of cultural heritage but also building a future where this art form can thrive once again.