A Turkish charity organized an iftar for orphans in the Azaz district of Aleppo in war-torn Syria on the occasion of World Orphans Day.

The iftar was organized by the Istanbul-based Damascus Orphans Association, which carries out relief efforts in Syria for approximately 200 children, who were orphaned by the attacks of the Assad regime and its supporters.

A psychological counselor, Abir Abdulkale, who volunteers in the region told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they wanted to bring together Syrian orphans living in tents at iftar to remind them they were not alone.

Participating at the event,12-year-old Hedil Mahmud said: "My father died in Tal Rifaat. I wish my father could be with me. I could hug my father like other children.”

World Orphans Day was declared at the 5th International Conference of nongovernmental organizations of the Islamic World held in Istanbul in 2013 in partnership with the Humanitarian Relief Foundation and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).