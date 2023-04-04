The Dokuz Eylül University (DEU), a well-established higher education institution in Türkiye, is hosting a three-day international workshop called "Deaf Chefs Learn World Cuisine" between Monday and Wednesday. The workshop features world-renowned chefs offering culinary training to impaired students.

The university's Tourism Faculty Department of Gastronomy and Culinary Arts is teaching German, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, and Turkish cuisines to deaf students as part of the Erasmus Vocational Education Project.

Different presentations from world cuisines are transformed into open-access digital learning materials.

The event began with presentations by Chef Bernd Malter and Chef Ralf Bernhard Meneghini, showcasing examples from Swedish, Portuguese, and Italian cuisines.

"I'm happy to contribute to the program for hearing-impaired individuals who would learn about the culinary profession," said Michelin-starred Malter.

The workshop uses sign language as the mode of communication for presentations on different cuisines, and the recorded production processes are used as teaching materials.

The İzmir-based Mavi Window Special Education Association is undertaking the project, which plans activities and projects to facilitate education for individuals with disabilities.