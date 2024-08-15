The world's tiniest 33-bead and 99-bead prayer beads, created by Gubari calligrapher Ömer Faruk Tekin in tribute to Seyid Kasım Gubari from Diyarbakır, are exhibited at the Diyarbakır Museum, southeastern Türkiye.

The intricate Gubari calligraphy art pieces featuring Turkish flags are showcased to great interest from visitors.

The pieces, which have the phrase "Allah" engraved on them in 22-carat gold, are displayed under a glass case. The three pieces within the glass case can be viewed by placing a phone over the case and zooming in through the lens.

Fatma Özer, a Museum Researcher at Diyarbakır Archaeology Museum, explained that the term "Gubari" means "like dust" and is a Persian word. Gubari calligraphy is described as writing that is so small it cannot be seen by the naked eye. The artist uses fig seeds, rice grains, horsehair and fox whiskers to create this art.

Özer noted that the world's tiniest 33-bead and 99-bead prayer beads in the museum are crafted using fig seeds threaded through fox whiskers.

"These pieces are dedicated to Seyid Kasım Gubari, the first representative of this art and originally from Diyarbakır, and were gifted to our museum. It is a very delicate art created with meticulous craftsmanship. It is a part that attracts significant interest from visitors to our museum. It is the world's smallest 33-bead and 99-bead prayer beads," Özer said.

Özer added: "The beads in the tassel part also use fig seeds, with three beads featuring the phrase 'Allah.' The beads are made using 22-carat gold, visitors can also see the world's smallest Turkish flag as the third piece in the glass case, visitors generally come with prior knowledge and are very surprised when they see it. It's almost impossible to see with the naked eye, so they use their phones to get a closer look by placing them in the glass case."

Visitor Murat Aytekin described it as a beautiful and unprecedented sight, expressing his amazement at how something so small could be made, calling it truly astonishing.

History student Mızgin Akyol initially mistook the object for a tear bottle. Akyol, who had seen similar bottles in other museums – used in graves where women would place tears next to their spouses – was captivated by the object's true nature.

"The delicate craftsmanship is impressive. It truly requires great effort. I appreciate the effort and thank those who have provided us with such a piece. As a history student, I am thrilled to encounter such a work in the museum," Akyol commented.