Sultan Kösen, who holds the title of "World's Tallest Man" with a height of 2 meters 51 centimeters in the Guinness World Records, participated in a kite festival held in the Artuklu district of Mardin, southeastern Türkiye.

Mardin kite artist Zahit Mungan organized the kite festival in the rural Çağlar village. People of all ages participated in the event, flying colorful 3D kites in the shapes of a snake woman, donkey, peacock, superhero figures and the Guinness World Records logo. Sultan Kösen, who entered the Guinness World Records in 2009 as the world's tallest man with a height of 2 meters 51 centimeters, as well as having the largest hands at 27.5 centimeters (10.83 inches) and the largest feet at 36.5 centimeters, also took part in the event.

At the festival, Kösen flew a kite and posed in front of the kite featuring the Guinness World Records logo. Speaking to the press, Kösen expressed his happiness about participating in the kite festival as the tallest living human on Earth. He also praised kite artist Zahit Mungan, saying that Mungan, like him, introduces his country and hometown to the world.

Kösen added, "We congratulate Mr. Zahit. Hopefully, in the next festival, we will fly a giant kite with my giant poster and send Sultan Kösen to space. Inshallah, we will also enter the Guinness World Records with a kite."

Mungan, who organized the festival, stated that kite flying is a tradition in Mardin and that people of all ages in the city love flying kites. He mentioned that the event, which he started in 2016 with a few friends, now attracts many participants.

"With the arrival of spring, people from Mardin gather several times a year in a large area to fly kites and relieve stress. We are the ones who make this possible, and we experience the joy of it. I reflect the cultural values, objects and stories of this place in my kites. What started with a few friends has now become an event with thousands of people. Everyone is happy. One sky, one world," Mungan said.

Sultan Kösen, recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living man, was born on Dec. 10, 1982, in Mardin, Türkiye. Standing at an impressive height of 2.51 meters (8 feet 3 inches), Kösen's extraordinary stature is a result of gigantism, a condition caused by an overproduction of growth hormone due to a tumor in his pituitary gland.

