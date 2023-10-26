World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Türkiye has initiated a disaster recovery project in Malatya, one of the provinces severely affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck the southern region of the country on Feb. 6.

The "Restorative Village" project aligns with WWF Türkiye's "green recovery" concept and aims to establish earthquake-resistant homes that are in harmony with nature.

In the first phase of the project, the foundations for seven houses were laid in the Kırlangıç neighborhood of the Yeşilyurt district.

This project focuses on using debris effectively and sustainably, contributing to preserving the natural environment during the reconstruction process.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the Malatya Municipality, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and Hacettepe University are involved in the project.

This initiative started with a comprehensive forum that brought together various stakeholders, including mayors from earthquake-affected provinces, ministries, experts, academics, civil society representatives and international financial institutions.

WWF Türkiye published a report outlining proposed solutions based on the discussions during this forum.

The project's scientific approach and commitment to preserving the balance of nature have been emphasized by WWF Türkiye's head, Nafiz Karadere and Malatya Mayor Selahattin Gürkan. The construction of the seven houses is the beginning of these efforts, made possible by a 300,000 euro loan secured through grants received by WWF.