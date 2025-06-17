As Türkiye's youth prepare for their long-awaited summer break, the head of the Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) is urging families and society to remain alert against the increasing threat of addiction, especially during the holiday season.

Yeşilay President Mehmet Dinç warned that summer, while traditionally a time for relaxation and recreation, also presents heightened risks for children and young people to be exposed to harmful substances such as alcohol and drugs. According to Dinç, these dangers are not coincidental; they are actively promoted by industries that profit from addiction.

“The addiction industry deliberately tries to associate harmful behaviors with leisure, fun and socialization,” Dinç said. “This is a serious risk, we see how young people are exposed to substances like alcohol at an early age, especially in holiday resorts and how this leads to long-term damage.”

Dinç emphasized that the development of addiction in youth is not just a personal tragedy for families but a broader issue that concerns the future of society as a whole.

“It is not enough to expect only parents to prevent addiction; this must be seen as a collective responsibility. Every child at risk represents a shared concern for our society,” he said.

He noted that exposure to alcohol and other addictive substances during adolescence, a period of physical, emotional and psychological development, can lead to severe long-term consequences, including dependency, health problems and hindered social development. Dinç also stressed that early exposure to addictive substances is often mistaken as a form of entertainment, a perception that must be actively challenged.

“We must reject the false narrative that addiction equals fun,” he said. “Equating summer enjoyment with harmful behaviors is a misconception that leads many young people down dangerous paths. This is not just something we hear anecdotally, it's backed by scientific research and confirmed by those seeking treatment.”

Dinç urged parents to adopt a more proactive and supportive role during the holidays by maintaining strong communication with their children, encouraging healthy peer interactions and setting consistent boundaries through “positive discipline.”

“Teenagers, by nature, test limits; they need freedom, but they also need guidance. As parents, we must ensure they stay within healthy boundaries to avoid harm,” he said. “Let’s work together to give our children the kind of summer that energizes their minds and spirits, not one that risks their futures.”

He concluded by calling on society at large, educators, local authorities, community leaders and citizens to support efforts in prevention and awareness so that Türkiye’s youth can enjoy a safe and healthy summer.