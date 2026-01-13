The Green Crescent (Yeşilay) reached more than 914,000 people in Adana, southern Türkiye, in 2025 through over 850 education and awareness activities aimed at preventing addiction and promoting healthy lifestyles, the organization said.

The Yeşilay Adana branch conducted programs across the city focusing on alcohol, drug, tobacco, technology and gambling addiction, targeting students, families and vulnerable groups.

Teams made up of psychologists, social workers, public relations specialists and volunteers held activities in schools, vocational courses, rural neighborhoods and public areas, distributing informational materials and offering guidance on addiction prevention.

Individuals identified as being at risk were confidentially referred to the Green Crescent Counseling Center (YEDAM), which provides free psychosocial support services. The branch said 1,930 people received support through the center during the year.

The Adana branch reported that more than 2,200 volunteers participated in fieldwork, helping deliver education programs that reached nearly half of the city’s population. Officials said the number of activities is planned to double in 2026.

In addition to education programs, the branch organized its first “Independent Family Festival” on Nov. 22, bringing parents and children together through educational and recreational events designed to strengthen family awareness.

The organization also received awards in five categories in various competitions in 2025.

Yeşilay Adana Branch President Yunus Emre Yıldırım said 2026 has been declared the “Year of Independence,” adding that the organization aims to expand its outreach and intensify its fight against addiction in the coming year.