A 29-year-old occupational safety specialist from Adana, southern Türkiye, identified as S.V., has successfully overcome his addiction to online gambling after receiving support from the Yeşilay Counseling Center (YEDAM). His journey highlights both the risks of virtual gambling and the vital role of professional rehabilitation services.

S.V. started gambling at age 13, influenced by his social circle. Over time, his interest expanded to virtual gambling platforms. Initially, he did not perceive his gambling as problematic, but gradually it consumed more of his time and finances.

“I could play without leaving home. It’s called a colorful world, but it actually darkens our lives,” he explained, describing how gambling’s allure traps users in a vicious cycle.

“You give one, take 10 back. Nothing else in life does this as easily. But no one has ever truly won at gambling,” he said.

The addiction took a serious toll on S.V.’s personal and financial life. He experienced social isolation, strained relationships and increasing debt. “You lose the ability to face people or keep a job. Money is the least important thing you lose in gambling. Money can be earned, but your reputation disappears. Even family sometimes turns away,” he said.

Realizing he needed help, S.V. found YEDAM through social media. He began a two-year rehabilitation process that included psychological counseling and social support. “This is a lifelong condition, even harder than many other addictions,” he reflected.

Social worker Oğuzhan Türkoğlu from YEDAM emphasized that addiction affects not only individuals but also their families. “We provide ongoing psychosocial support and involve family members because addiction is also a family disease,” he said.

After a while with YEDAM, S.V. reported significant progress in his recovery. He has reduced his debt, regained psychological well-being, and rebuilt his life. “I feel more at ease and have started to enjoy life again. I haven’t gambled for four years. I’m paying off my debts, and gambling hardly crosses my mind anymore,” he said. S.V. encourages others struggling with similar addictions to seek professional help without delay.

Online gambling has become a rapidly growing public health issue in Türkiye, with addiction rates increasing significantly over recent years. According to data from the YEDAM, requests for gambling-related support rose from 3,006 cases in 2022 to 5,748 in 2025, highlighting a sharp upward trend.

Young adults aged 20 to 40 constitute the majority of those affected, representing nearly 80% of cases. Early exposure is also a critical factor, with over one-third of individuals encountering gambling before age 18. The dominant social catalyst for initiation is peer influence, accounting for more than half of cases, while curiosity and boredom are secondary factors.

Clinically, online gambling addiction is difficult to detect early because it rarely produces physical symptoms. Addicted individuals often maintain daily routines, employment and social interactions, masking the severity of their condition. However, psychological impacts are severe, including financial distress, family breakdown, social isolation, and mental health deterioration.

The addiction is driven by neurological mechanisms where dopamine release reinforces compulsive behavior, creating a cycle that is difficult to break without structured psychological intervention.