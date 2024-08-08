Gaziantep’s renowned baklava is being produced by female vocational high school students at the Gaziantep Baklava Academy and sold to many public institutions, organizations and other cities.

In Gaziantep, known as the capital of baklava and recognized by UNESCO for its gastronomy, female students at Hacı Muzaffer Bakbak Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School’s Gaziantep Baklava Academy continue production during the summer vacation.

These students, who receive hands-on training in baklava making, even work during the summer break to specialize in their field. The baklava they produce, which is often considered a "man's job," is sent to various cities and public institutions.

Established in January of the previous year, the Gaziantep Baklava Academy employs 30 students who are advancing their profession and earning money.

In the Food and Beverage Services Department of Hacı Muzaffer Bakbak Girls' Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, students begin production early in the morning to meet orders under a project prepared by the Gaziantep Governorship and Provincial Directorate of National Education.

This project, which started last January, aims to increase the number of female baklava masters.

Students first roll out the dough, then arrange it in trays, add butter and pistachios, cut the baklava into equal pieces and place the trays in the oven. After baking, the baklava is coated with syrup and prepared in advance by the students.

Girls who learn the trade and contribute to their family budgets by working in the baklava production facility, prefer to work at the school, even on weekends or during summer vacation.

Students working enthusiastically in the baklava workshop express their joy at being involved in production.

Halime Ebru Gülnar, the principal of Hacı Muzaffer Bakbak Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, mentioned that production continues not only during the academic year but also during the summer.

Training female baklava masters

Gülnar stated that they established the Gaziantep Baklava Academy to train female baklava masters. “The Gaziantep Baklava Academy was established on Jan. 5, 2023. Our goal is to train female baklava masters and have our baklava, which is a symbol of Gaziantep, enjoyed by the public through the hands of our girls. Our students started their activities in 2022 under the MESEM program."

"Later, regular students joined them. Currently, we have 20 regular students and 10 MESEM students who have been active in the Gaziantep Baklava Academy for over a year."

"Our students work for a certain fee, contributing significantly to both their own and their families’ budgets. Both our students and we, as well as everyone who enjoys our baklava, are happy,” she said.

‘Female touch’ to baklava

Ali Özerol, head of the Food and Beverage Services Department at the high school, expressed their desire to introduce a “female touch” in the traditionally male-dominated baklava industry.

“We use top-quality ingredients for the baklava, including pistachios and flour. We are teaching our students how to produce baklava using suitable materials. There has been no such initiative in Türkiye before. Typically, male masters work in baklava workshops. We started with the idea of having a female touch in baklava production. Our school is a girls' high school, and we wanted to show that girls can do this job as well,” he said.

Hatice Zeyrek, who chose this department to demonstrate that women can excel in any profession, said: “I chose this department to show that women’s skills can be present in every job. I love making baklava and enjoy my work. I have produced baklava in this department for a year and a half. I cannot say I am a master until my mentor says so, but I believe I have made significant progress over the past year and a half.”

Rabia Fatma Dağdelen, who decided to become a baklava master after realizing there were no female baklava masters in the industry, said: “My family has been a great support in this regard. I chose this field to show that women can excel in professions traditionally dominated by men.”