As part of the “Türkiye Scholarships” program, the 14th International Students Graduation Ceremony was held for international students studying in Türkiye who have come from across the world.

The ceremony was organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) and took place at the Itri Congress and Culture Center of Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University on June 25.

The event was attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, YTB President Abdullah Eren, ambassadors from various countries stationed in Ankara, students, their families and many invited guests.

In his speech, Eren stated that since 2011, the YTB has hosted international students from around the world in Türkiye through the Türkiye Scholarships program.

He emphasized that these efforts aim to strengthen Türkiye’s global vision and promote the idea that “a more just world is possible,” adding that international student mobility has now become one of the most prominent global educational activities.

Eren noted that there are currently about 8 million international students worldwide and that Türkiye has made significant progress in this field. He continued: “In the last 10 years, we have significantly increased our number of international students, placing Türkiye among the top seven countries in this field. Currently, we host 350,000 international students, around 15,000 of whom have come to Türkiye with Türkiye Scholarships."

"We have students from all over the world – from South America to Haiti, Bosnia-Herzegovina to Indonesia. In the past five years, we have even received applications from the most distant parts of the world,” Eren added.

He shared that the YTB maintains close contact with the students and supports their cultural, academic and social development through various activities, providing scholarship opportunities to thousands of students since 2018.

Eren added that over the last seven years, they have organized 903 academic programs in 17 cities where international students are concentrated, with thousands of students participating in these programs.

He emphasized that students from all over the world have formed bonds of brotherhood with the Turkish people and have become integrated with Turkish culture. As the world enters the second quarter of the 21st century, he highlighted the global challenges to individuals, families, societies and human dignity. With this awareness, he expressed confidence that the graduates will serve as voluntary ambassadors of Türkiye in their home countries.

Underscoring that Türkiye Scholarships offer more than just an education opportunity, Eren said: “We need people like you who believe in Türkiye’s vision, who embrace the principle that ‘the world is bigger than five,’ and who offer hope to humanity. I truly believe that together, we can contribute to the building of a more just world. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our graduating brothers and sisters and wish you success in this new chapter of your lives.”

This year, 2,596 international students from 112 countries graduated, with approximately 900 students in attendance at the ceremony. During the event, students who graduated with honors from various universities and faculties also gave speeches. The ceremony concluded with a traditional cap-tossing celebration, followed by students taking commemorative photos.