The 8th International Student Science Congress has officially commenced in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye. Organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the congress is being held at the Mavera Congress Cultural and Arts Center at Gaziantep University and will run for four days, bringing together students from diverse countries to share their research and insights.

In his opening remarks, YTB President Abdullah Eren expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event in Gaziantep, emphasizing YTB's crucial role in Türkiye's foreign policy and international education diplomacy. "International student scholarships are one of the most important tools of educational diplomacy. We aim to make Türkiye a center of science," Eren stated. He highlighted the collaboration with the Higher Education Council (YÖK) and Turkish universities, revealing that YTB currently supports 15,000 international students and has provided scholarships to 40,000 individuals from 178 countries since 2011.

Eren painted a picture of Türkiye’s significant standing in global student mobility, ranking seventh worldwide with nearly 340,000 international students who contribute approximately $3 billion to the economy each year. "We receive about 150,000 applications annually, and our primary focus is to ensure these students can develop themselves in the best possible way while studying in Türkiye," he noted.

The congress provides a platform for international students to present their research. Participants, including Syed Hani Hussain Zaidi, a third-year International Relations student from Pakistan, expressed excitement about sharing their work. "I am very pleased to be here and to present the papers we have written," Zaidi shared. Similarly, Gresa Halimi Syla, a doctoral student from Kosovo, emphasized the significance of presenting her research findings, stating, "It feels different to be here. We will showcase the work I have done throughout the year."

In addition to academic discussions, the event aims to promote Turkish culture, arts and history among participants, with YTB organizing international student academies. Eren reassured graduates of continued support through 35 alumni associations abroad that foster connections among former students.

Addressing global issues, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Eren remarked, "We have witnessed a genocide in Gaza for the past year. While Türkiye raises its voice as much as it can, a meaningful solution has yet to be found. We believe that the injustices and violations of rights around the world can only be addressed through a system that considers humanity as a whole." He encouraged students to remember Türkiye's fight for justice and equality and to contribute to the struggle for a fairer world.