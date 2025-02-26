Türkiye continues to strengthen its role as a global education hub by welcoming international students through its Türkiye Scholarships program. The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) recently hosted the Türkiye Scholarships Welcome Program in Ankara, bringing together 379 students from different parts of the world.

The event, held at a hotel in the capital, aimed to introduce students to Türkiye’s education system and warmly welcome them as they begin their Turkish language studies at seven universities in Ankara. After completing their language courses, the students will continue their higher education in various disciplines at universities across Türkiye.

Speaking at the event, YTB President Abdullah Eren emphasized the significance of the Türkiye Scholarships program, stating that the students are not only pursuing their education but also building bridges between Türkiye and their home countries.

"We see you as the entrusted representatives of your nations and families. In the future, many of you will hold important positions in your countries and contribute to strengthening Türkiye’s international relations. Remember, you are Türkiye’s voluntary ambassadors," Eren said, wishing the students success in their academic journey.

Students benefiting from Türkiye Scholarships shared their excitement and experiences, highlighting the program’s impact on their academic and personal journeys.

Aray Bulatova from Kazakhstan, who will study law at Ankara University, expressed her admiration for Türkiye and its rich culture. Kirubel Assefa from Ethiopia, set to begin a software engineering program next year, emphasized the warm hospitality of the Turkish people. Süleyman Ebuşeriya from Gaza, pursuing a Ph.D. in medicine, extended his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and shared his hope of returning to his homeland in the future.

Türkiye Scholarships enhance global academic and cultural exchange, reinforcing Türkiye’s role in education.

This year, a record number of applications reflect growing international interest.