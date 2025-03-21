Applications have opened for the Cognate Literature Outreach Program (SEDEP), organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

According to a statement from YTB, SEDEP aims to support writers, literary figures, academics, folk artists and non-profit legal entities belonging to cognate communities.

The YTB announces SEDEP every year to enhance the cultural development of cognate communities and promote their accumulated literary and artistic works to the world.

The program provides conditional financial support to individuals such as writers, literary figures, academics and folk artists operating abroad, as well as to non-profit legal entities.

The final application deadline for SEDEP this year has been set for June 1, 2025.

Writers, poets, literary figures, folk artists and academics living abroad, along with universities and other non-profit legal entities holding a publishing license, will be eligible to apply for the support program.

Priority will be given to works that emphasize common civilizational awareness and highlight the historical, cultural and contemporary issues of cognate communities.

For writing, translation, digital publishing and promotional support provided under SEDEP, the publication and printing of the work will be required.

The amount of support provided within the program will be determined in Turkish lira or its equivalent in foreign currency, considering the country where the work will be written and published, the language of translation and the specific features of the work.

Applications for the SEDEP program will be accepted through https://sedep.ytb.gov.tr. Candidates can also access detailed information via the same website.