As part of the Türkiye Internships Program, 110 engineering students of Turkish descent from around the world, particularly Europe, will undertake internships at Türkiye’s high-tech companies, Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) head Abdullah Eren announced.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Eren provided detailed information about the program and emphasized the growing presence of Turkish communities abroad.

“There are around 5 million people of Turkish descent in continental Europe alone,” he said, adding that the rate of pursuing higher education among Turks in Europe, America and Australia has significantly increased.

Eren explained that the YTB offers these students studying engineering abroad the opportunity to intern at Türkiye’s leading technology-producing firms. “We want these young people to witness the capabilities Türkiye has developed and the level it has reached,” he said.

He shared that the internship program was launched in 2023 in partnership with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), hosting 100 students in its first year. In 2024, Roketsan and Havelsan joined the initiative, and this year, STM has also been added. A total of 500 applications were received for the 2024 program.

Most of the selected participants are undergraduate or graduate students in various engineering fields. “These students will intern for one month at these companies in Türkiye between July and September. This year, we’ll carry out the program with 110 students,” he stated.

Eren noted that one of the program’s key goals is to strengthen the connection between young people abroad and Türkiye. He said some interns have gone on to secure positions at the companies where they trained.

He expressed gratitude to the companies supporting the initiative and mentioned that the YTB is organizing meetings to bring more companies and young people together, including an upcoming event in the United Kingdom.

Eren emphasized the presence of a well-educated, Türkiye-loving youth abroad, individuals who are both devoted to their ancestral homeland and contributing to the countries where they live. “We look forward to welcoming engineering students from Europe to our 2025 Türkiye Internships,” he said.

He also mentioned that cultural events and excursions are organized for the students during their stay, enriching their experience in Türkiye. Eren believes that these young European Turks could, in time, contribute to Türkiye through reverse brain drain.

One of the main aims of the program, according to Eren, is to create a global network of young engineers. “This is very important for us. We’ve already received 500 applications this year alone, and thousands of Turkish engineering students from around the world have become aware of the program,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating the YTB’s commitment to strengthening ties with Türkiye’s diaspora while also encouraging contributions from them.

“This is an excellent program. I invite all Turkish engineering students in Europe, whether undergraduate, graduate or Ph.D. candidates, to apply and be part of this valuable opportunity,” Eren said.