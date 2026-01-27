A historic building dating back to 1912 has reopened in Syria as the Aleppo Anatolian Cultural Center, following a restoration project led by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

According to a written statement from YTB, the center aims to support young people in Aleppo through art, education and psychosocial assistance, contributing to the city’s post-war recovery process.

The historic mansion, originally built in 1912, was restored as part of efforts to help heal the effects of the conflict in Syria and to strengthen cultural and social ties. The project was carried out through cooperation between the YTB, the Bülbülzade Foundation and philanthropists, and has now begun operating under the name Aleppo Anatolian Cultural Center.

Designed as a safe and inclusive social space for local residents and youth, the center reflects the concept of an “Anatolian Home,” offering an environment that emphasizes solidarity, cultural exchange and community support.

As part of the renovation and furnishing process, the building was fully equipped with furniture, electronic systems, art materials for workshops and musical instruments, transforming it into a multi-purpose cultural and educational facility.

Speaking at the opening, YTB President Abdulhadi Turus said the project protects historical heritage while also investing in the future of young generations.

Stating that the center was designed to create a sense of warmth and belonging, Turus noted that the restored mansion now stands as a symbol of renewal after years of conflict.

“What matters most to us is that these stone walls are filled with life,” Turus said. “Today, young people here are painting, playing musical instruments and learning Turkish. This shows that the center has begun to serve its true purpose.”

The Aleppo Anatolian Cultural Center will host vocational training programs, Turkish and Arabic language courses, art workshops and sports activities aimed at strengthening social participation among young people.

In addition, psychosocial support and guidance services will be offered in line with local needs, with the goal of contributing to community rehabilitation and long-term social recovery.