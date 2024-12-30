The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), which oversees Türkiye's government-funded higher education scholarship program for international students, Türkiye Scholarships, received an impressive 122,000 applications from 171 countries for the 2024 academic year. This includes applications for associate, master's and doctoral programs.

YTB’s extensive global efforts, particularly in Europe, highlight its commitment to supporting the social, cultural, legal, economic and political needs of Türkiye’s citizens abroad, diaspora communities with historical ties to the country, and international students studying in Türkiye. Throughout 2024, the institution played a key role in bringing attention to Israel’s massacres while also emphasizing Türkiye’s ongoing initiatives to address them.

A notable achievement was the 2nd Diaspora Youth Forum of the Turkic Council, where YTB facilitated the participation of young engineers from Europe at TEKNOFEST in Adana, joining them with youth from various diasporas. This initiative underlined YTB’s focus on fostering inter-diaspora cooperation.

YTB also organized a cultural trip for 30 young people from abroad to Erzurum and Kars between Jan. 4 and 7 as part of the "Let’s Go to Sarıkamış" project. The participants took part in the Sarıkamış Martyrs Commemoration Program and the associated march, an event that marked the historical significance of the Sarıkamış operation.

From July 10 to Sept. 3, YTB partnered with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), ROKETSAN, and Havelsan to host the "Türkiye Internship Program," offering 68 international students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with major Turkish aerospace companies.

On Oct. 9, YTB organized a program titled "Gaza Panel and Exhibition Through the Eyes of International Students" on the 1st anniversary of Israel's genocide in Gaza. The event highlighted the ongoing struggles of Gaza’s people, featuring an exhibition that displayed their pain and stories, as well as a specially made video that included messages of support from Palestinian and international students.

The anniversary of the racist attack in Hanau, Germany, which claimed the lives of 9 people, including 4 Turks, was commemorated on Feb. 19. YTB organized a memorial ceremony on the fourth anniversary, honoring the victims of the 2020 attack by racist terrorist Tobias Rathjen.

A key initiative for YTB was mentorship training, which took place in Frankfurt, Germany, from Nov. 15 to 17. This program was designed for recipients of the Family and Social Services scholarship program.

In 2024, YTB focused on strengthening ties with the Turkish diaspora through various youth engagement programs. The Turkish Youth Camps, held in Istanbul and Rize, Black Sea region of Türkiye, brought together 400 youth from various countries to promote cultural exchange. The camps ran for different groups of boys and girls in four separate sessions.

YTB also celebrated the 60th anniversary of labor agreements with Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria by holding several events and receptions in these countries. These events enhanced the bond between Türkiye and its diaspora communities.

In its continued effort to inform the international community about rights violations, YTB published the "Rights and Freedoms Journal" in Turkish and English. The 2023 edition documented 277 developments related to the rights of Turks abroad, focusing heavily on issues in Germany, France and the Netherlands. Additionally, the report recorded 494 instances of hate crimes against Turkish mosques and associations across 28 countries, with Germany, France and Denmark being the most affected.

As part of its educational initiatives, YTB collaborated with the Bulgarian Muslim Directorate to host a summer camp for approximately 600 middle school students from Bulgaria. This camp was held in Mestanlı, Şumnu and Ruse, between June 21 and July 29.

YTB also ran the Turkish Communication Program for Public Officials and Academics (KATIP), which invited 17 participants from 16 countries to train in Türkiye. This program aims to improve diplomatic and professional relationships between Türkiye and countries with Turkish expatriates.

Türkiye Scholarships, which remains the flagship program of YTB, continues to be a beacon for international students. The 2024 cycle saw an overwhelming number of applications, 122,000 from 171 countries. YTB conducted both online and in-person interviews in 132 countries to evaluate candidates for the program.

YTB also organized the 2024 Turkish Language Summer School in partnership with Ankara University TÖMER. The program hosted 189 international students from 14 countries and gave them an immersive Turkish language experience.

In solidarity with the people of Gaza, international students in Türkiye gathered in Istanbul on Oct. 10 for the "International Students’ View of Gaza Panel and Exhibition." The event underscored their commitment to opposing Israeli oppression.

As part of its broader cultural efforts, YTB held a series of educational and cultural programs in Türkiye, including visits to various historical sites and collaborative initiatives with international universities. These programs help strengthen diplomatic relations and encourage greater intercultural understanding.

YTB President Abdullah Eren commented on the organization's busy year in an interview, highlighting the many milestones and significant projects. Among them were the successful 60th anniversary programs held in Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as the overwhelming participation in the Türkiye Scholarships program.

Eren also mentioned the work done to preserve and promote the Turkish-Islamic heritage, including releasing a book on 451 Turkish-Islamic artifacts that had been converted into churches. This publication attracted significant attention internationally.

Eren emphasized that 2024 had been a year of remarkable growth and outreach for YTB, which continues to enhance its global impact, foster inter-diaspora relations and promote educational opportunities for students worldwide.