The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) organized a program titled "Gaza Panel and Exhibition Through the Eyes of International Students" on the 1st anniversary of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

The event included an exhibition that showcased the pain and stories of the people in Gaza, as well as a screen inside the hall where a specially made video was presented. The video featured messages from Palestinian students and international students expressing their support for Palestine.

Before the event starts, YTB President Abdullah Eren told Daily Sabah: “Today, our international students from South America, the Balkans and distant Asia, who have heard the voice of Palestine, will show their support, deliver speeches, recite poems, and watch our film screening.”

“Our students gather here to show that we all support Palestine and stand against the genocide,” Eren added.

He also said: "Of course, one must ask, is this the test of the people of Gaza, or is it our test? Because they are there fighting heroically and showing great courage. But what about us? What will become of our state? I believe we need to reflect on that."

Held at the Zeytinburnu Culture and Art Center on Wednesday, the event was attended by Bilal Erdoğan, chairperson of the board of trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation, YTB President Abdullah Eren, Zeytinburnu Mayor Ömer Arısoy, civil society representatives, and international students studying at universities in Türkiye.

The event began with a recitation of the Quran, followed by an infographic video that showed details about the death toll, missing persons, and injuries in Gaza; as mentioned in the video, 2 million people have been displaced in Gaza since last year.

Later, Eren gave a welcoming speech and addressed Israel's attacks on Gaza, stating: "Since the beginning of this process on Oct. 7, 2023, a major massacre and genocide has been taking place in Palestine for over a year. 42,000 individual stories, 42,000 unique worlds have unjustly and unlawfully left this world in the past year."

Emphasizing the significance of Palestine for the Islamic world, Eren remarked: "These lands, described in the Quran as 'sacred,' are entrusted to us by Caliph Omar, Saladin, Sultan Selim I, and Sultan Abdulhamid II."

Underlining Türkiye’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, Eren said: "We will continue to fight for a more just world; we will fight to show that, as our President has said, the world is bigger than five. We will continue our struggle until an independent and sovereign Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders, is established."

Regarding YTB’s support programs for Palestinian students, Eren noted: "We currently have nearly 800 scholarship students from Palestine. In addition to these students, we have provided scholarships to 200 students specifically from Gaza this year, but they are unable to come due to the current circumstances."

Eren explained that, from Oct. 7, 2023, to May 7, when the borders were closed, Palestinian students who crossed into Egypt and successfully completed their high school exams had their initial interviews in that country, and scholarships would be provided to them in collaboration with the Palestinian Ministry of Development.

Following Eren’s speech, international students also spoke at the event.

Mariam Menawi, a Palestinian Ph.D. student at Bursa Uludağ University, urged those supporting Palestine not to remain silent about Israel’s genocide in Gaza, to insist on boycotts, and to continue discussing Palestine on all platforms.

Later, the panel titled "Gaza Through the Eyes of International Students in the Shadow of Genocide" was held. The panelists included Bilal Erdoğan, chairperson of the Ilim Yayma Vakfı, and Ibrahim Almadani, a Palestinian Ph.D. student in private law at Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University.

During his speech, Bilal Erdoğan said: "Türkiye has been the voice of the voiceless. It is a legacy from our ancestors, like the Ottomans, who also protected those in need. The people in Gaza are our brothers and sisters; we will do whatever we can for them."

He also emphasized the importance of actions we can take against Israel, saying: "Boycotting is one of the most important things we can do, especially with big brands that need to learn their lesson. In Türkiye, we have alternatives for all international products. What happens if we stop drinking our favorite drink for the sake of humanity? Let's not be indifferent and continue the boycott, and not support those brands that support genocide."

He further highlighted the importance of taking online and offline action, adding: "Let’s attend events like this, and our greatest weapons are, of course, our prayers. Let’s keep the people of Gaza in our prayers, and may we see the day when Palestine is free."

Speaking at the panel, Ibrahim Almadani mentioned that he had lost many relatives in Gaza over the past year due to Israel’s ongoing attacks.

Almadani pointed out the lengthy nature of legal processes, referring to the genocide case South Africa filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and stated: "It will be meaningless for the ICJ to issue a ruling on this matter after Israel’s genocide in Gaza is over."

The event ended with Abdullah Eren presenting a Quds painting to Bilal Erdoğan and later awarding the international students who organized activities supporting Gaza.