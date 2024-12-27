The president of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), Abdullah Eren, stated that Syrian graduates who studied in Türkiye will play crucial roles in the reconstruction of their country.

"We believe that over 16,000 Türkiye-educated Syrians will take on critical and important roles in building the new Syria," he said.

Eren provided an evaluation to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the YTB's efforts regarding Syrians and Syrian graduates.

Reiterating that the Syrian people have regained ownership after many years of struggle and that there is a temporary administration in Syria, Eren said, "We are very pleased about this. We hope for the continuation of stability here. We also believe that this temporary government in Syria will, God willing, gain legitimacy accepted by the whole world. They have made great efforts so far to do important and lasting work."

Eren mentioned that with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, they aim to be involved in efforts to support Syria's state reconstruction and its infrastructure, human resources and other areas with Türkiye's assistance. "There are around 16,000 university graduates who have completed their education in Türkiye. Most of them were educated through Türkiye Scholarships. Therefore, we have a large pool of human resources. We have started to communicate with these graduates and gather their information," he added.

Eren emphasized that these graduates, who studied in Türkiye, will revive and reestablish institutions in Syria in terms of human resources. He expressed his happiness about the graduates bringing the technical experience gained in Türkiye to Syria and implementing it there.

Eren also highlighted that thousands of Syrian graduates who studied in Türkiye would contribute to Syria's future and development, stating, "In this sense, we will share our views on identifying these Syrian brothers in our Türkiye graduates program, categorizing them by their fields and making the maximum use of them."

In the new Syrian administration, Esaad Hasan Sheybani, a graduate of Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, was appointed as the minister of foreign affairs, and Azzam Garib, a graduate of Bingöl University's Faculty of Theology, was appointed as the governor of Aleppo.