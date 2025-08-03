At Kapıkule Border Gate, located on the land border between Türkiye and Bulgaria, thousands of Turks arriving from abroad enter Türkiye to spend their annual holidays. Officials from the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) warmly welcomed citizens with hospitality and refreshments.

The arrival of expatriates after long and often challenging journeys is met with joy by both the returning citizens and the teams assisting them. The YTB, in collaboration with the Ministries of Interior and Trade, has intensified efforts to ensure that border crossings are safe, fast and smooth for all travelers.

According to YTB President Abdulhadi Turus, these initiatives reflect Türkiye’s commitment to serving its citizens worldwide. “Seeing their happiness brings us great joy,” he said, emphasizing that consultations with travelers show significant improvements in the speed and security of border procedures.

The connection between Turks living abroad and Türkiye remains strong and continues to grow. Turus highlighted that since 1961, the sense of belonging to the homeland has increased rather than diminished. Entry statistics at Kapıkule indicate a steady increase in the number of arrivals each year.

Beyond border support, the YTB focuses on enhancing education and cultural ties with the diaspora, particularly among young people. Joint projects aim to promote the Turkish language and cultural heritage, along with programs that bring young people to Türkiye through thematic camps and youth movement initiatives.

Scholarship programs, particularly in the field of law, are also provided to empower diaspora youth. In addition, the YTB runs awareness campaigns to counter rising racism in Europe and protect the rights of Turks living abroad.

“Diaspora development aligns directly with Türkiye’s growth,” Turus said, pledging ongoing collaboration with citizens abroad across all fields.