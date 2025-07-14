The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), which continues to promote Turkish language and culture around the world, will undertake a major initiative on the 9th anniversary of the treacherous July 15 coup attempt. As part of this effort, the July 15 betrayal will be presented with documented evidence in 68 countries. Special programs will be organized, and the martyrs will be commemorated.

The YEE, which works to enhance Türkiye’s international credibility and reputation, will hold remembrance and awareness events across the globe to mark the anniversary of July 15. From Indonesia to Romania, Morocco to South Africa, and Russia to Mexico, the programs will expose the dark face of the failed coup attempt through documented evidence to the international public. The Turkish people’s defense of democracy and the spirit of national unity will be emphasized, while the true face of the terrorist organization will be revealed.

The events will be organized through the Institute’s 92 cultural centers, which operate in 68 countries. In Moscow, a commemorative event will be held, featuring the participation of young people and the general public. In Tbilisi, a photography exhibition will be opened, while in Muscat, Oman, local students and Omani participants will come together to honor the martyrs of July 15. In Tunisia, the historic resistance will be remembered through Quran recitation, a memorial prayer and poetry readings. In Doha, Qatar, an Arabic-language panel will be organized.

In Mexico, the commemoration will take place at the Mexico Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center. The Sarajevo Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center will highlight the Turkish nation’s resistance to democracy with an exhibition and conference. In South Africa, the Johannesburg Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center will host a special event featuring charcoal drawings by South African students to commemorate the Day of the National Struggle.

The Jakarta Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in Indonesia will present the July 15 betrayal to the Indonesian public through a 50-photo exhibition. The Mostar Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in Bosnia-Herzegovina will open an exhibition themed around solidarity and freedom with public participation. In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center will present a special exhibition and a documentary screening to share Türkiye’s struggle for democracy with the Malaysian people.

Founded in 2009, the YEE has rapidly expanded its reach abroad and has become one of the institutions that most disturbed the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) ringleader Fetullah Gülen, who died recently. The institute played a key role in shrinking the organization’s international space through its active work.

Just three days after the July 15 coup attempt, Gülen targeted the institute. In a 57-minute video titled “Who staged the coup, for whom and why?” published on the website "Herkul" at that time, Gülen attempted to discredit the Institute in two lengthy sections of his speech. Notably, he did not target any other state institution in that video.